‘Hacksaw Ridge,’ ‘La La Land,’ ‘Moana’ Win MPSE Golden Reel Awards

Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge” earned the top two sound editing awards Sunday night at the 64th MPSE Golden Reel Awards, while Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” and Disney’s “Moana” took musical and animation honors. “The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble,” meanwhile, captured the documentary award.
“Hacksaw Ridge” now becomes the favorite to beat “La La Land” in the Oscar battle.
TV winners included “Westworld” (for both long form and short form FX/Foley), “The Night of” “Part 1 The Beach,” “Penny Dreadful III” “Ebb Tide,” “Stranger Things,” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again,” and “Mozart in the Jungle.”
The Filmmaker and Career Achievement Awards were presented to Guillermo del Toro and Harry Cohen.
64th MPSE Golden Reel Award Highlights:
BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – DIALOGUE / ADR
Hacksaw Ridge
Crosscreek Pictures
Directed By: Mel Gibson
Produced By: Bill Mechanic, P.G.A.; David Permut, P.G.A., Terry Benedict, Paul Currie
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Andy Wright
Supervising ADR Editors: Justine Angus, Kimberly Harris
Dialogue Editor: Jed Dodge
ADR Editor: Michele Perrone
BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – FX/FOLEY
Hacksaw Ridge
Crosscreek Pictures
Directed By: Mel Gibson
Produced By: Bill Mechanic, P.G.A., David Permut, P.G.A., Terry Benedict, Paul Currie
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editors: Robert Mackenzie
Foley Editor: Steve Burgess, Alex Francis
Foley Artist: Mario Vaccaro
Sound Effects Editors: Liam Price, Tara Webb, Steve Burgess
BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – MUSIC, MUSICAL FEATURE
La La Land
Lionsgate
Directed By: Damien Chazelle
Produced By: Marc Platt, Jordan Horowitz, Fred Berger
WINNERS
Music Editor: Jason Ruder
BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: ANIMATION – FEATURE FILM
MOANA
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Directed By: Ron Clements, John Musker
Produced By: Osnat Shurer, John Lasseter
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Nielsen
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jacob Riehle
Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, Matthew Harrison
Music Editors: Earl Ghaffari, Dan Pinder
Temp Music Editors: Dominick Certo, Tommy Holmes
Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Borland, Pascal Garneau, Lee Gilmore
Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden
BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: DOCUMENTARIES – FEATURE FILM
The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble
Tremelo Productions, Participant Media
Directed By: Morgan Neville
Produced By: Caitrin Rogers, Morgan Neville
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Pete Horner
Sound Designer: Al Nelson
Sound Effects Editor: Andre Zweers
BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: FEATURE FILM – FOREIGN LANGUAGE
The King’s Choice
Paradox AS
Directed By: Erik Poppe
Produced By: Finn Gjerdrum, Stein Kvae
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Christian Schaanning
Dialogue Editors: Ingela Jonsson, Espen Ronning
Foley Artist: Lucas Nilsson
Sound Designer: Christian Schaanning
Sound Effects Editors: Fredrik Dalefjell, Erlend Hogstad
Jens Johansson
BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELVISION: SHORT FORM – MUSIC SCORE
Stranger Things
Chapter Three: Holly Jolly
21 Laps Entertainment
Directed By: Shawn Levy
Produced By: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen
WINNER
Music Editor: David Klotz
BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELEVISION: SHORT FORM – MUSIC, MUSICAL
(TIE)
Mozart In The Jungle
Now I Will Sing
Amazon Studios
Directed By: Paul Weitz
Produced By: Susan Coyne, Sean Garrett Fogel, Noelle Valdivia, Michael Zakin
WINNERS
Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman, Bryant J. Fuhrmann
The Get Down
Raise Your Words, Not Your Voice
Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Directed By: Ed Bianchi
Produced By: Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Paul Watters, Nasir (NAS) Jones
WINNER
Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw
BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELVISION: SHORT FORM – DIALOGUE / ADR
Penny Dreadful III
Ebb Tide
Showtime Networks
Directed By: Paco Cabezas
Produced By: John Logan, Sheila Hockin, Pippa Harris, Chris W. King
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Jane Tattersall
Supervising Dialogue Editor: David McCallum
Dialogue Editor: Elma Bello
ADR Editor: Dale Sheldrake, Paul Conway
BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELVISION: SHORT FORM – FX/FOLEY
Westworld
Trompe L'Oeil
Bad Robot/Kilter Films
Directed By: Frederick E. O. Toye
Produced By: J.J. Abrams, Jonah Nolan, Lisa Joy, Bryan Burk
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editors: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E., Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E
Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head
Foley Artists: Tara Blume, Rick Owens M.P.S.E
Sound Designers: Mark R. Allen M.P.S.E, Marc Glassman M.P.S.E
BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELVISION: LONG FORM – MUSIC SCORE & MUSICAL
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again
Fox 21
Directed By: Kenny Ortega
Produced By: Lou Adler, Gail Berman, John Ryan
WINNER
Music Editor: Kevin Bassinson
BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELVISION: LONG FORM – DIALOGUE/ADR
The Night Of
Part 1 The Beach
BBC Drama Productions
Directed By: Steve Zaillian
Produced By: Steve Zaillian, Richard Price, Scott Ferguson, Mark Armstrong
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck
Dialogue Editors: Sara Stern, Luciano Vignola, Odin Benitez
ADR Editor: Marissa Littlefield
BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELVISION: LONG FORM – FX/FOLEY
Westworld
The Bicameral Mind
Bad Robot/ Kilter Films
Directed By: Jonathan Nolan
Produced By: J.J. Abrams, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Bryan Burk
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editors: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E., Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E
Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head
Foley Artists: Rick Owen MPSE, Tara Blume
Sound Designers: Mark Allen MPSE, Marc Glassman MPSE
BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – MUSIC SCORE
Warcraft: The Beginning
Legendary Pictures
Directed By: Duncan Jones
Produced By: Charles Roven, Alex Gartner, Stuart Finnegan
WINNERS
Music Editors: Michael Bauer, Peter Myles
