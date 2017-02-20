‘Hacksaw Ridge,’ ‘La La Land,’ ‘Moana’ Win MPSE Golden Reel Awards

With its two sound editing wins on Sunday, Mel Gibson's "Hacksaw Ridge" is now the favorite in the Oscar race.

Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge” earned the top two sound editing awards Sunday night at the 64th MPSE Golden Reel Awards, while Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” and Disney’s “Moana” took musical and animation honors. “The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble,” meanwhile, captured the documentary award.

“Hacksaw Ridge” now becomes the favorite to beat “La La Land” in the Oscar battle.

TV winners included “Westworld” (for both long form and short form FX/Foley), “The Night of” “Part 1 The Beach,” “Penny Dreadful III” “Ebb Tide,” “Stranger Things,” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again,” and “Mozart in the Jungle.”

The Filmmaker and Career Achievement Awards were presented to Guillermo del Toro and Harry Cohen.

64th MPSE Golden Reel Award Highlights:

Credit: Dale Robinette

BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – DIALOGUE / ADR

Hacksaw Ridge

Crosscreek Pictures

Directed By: Mel Gibson

Produced By: Bill Mechanic, P.G.A.; David Permut, P.G.A., Terry Benedict, Paul Currie

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Andy Wright

Supervising ADR Editors: Justine Angus, Kimberly Harris

Dialogue Editor: Jed Dodge

ADR Editor: Michele Perrone

BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – FX/FOLEY

Hacksaw Ridge

Crosscreek Pictures

Directed By: Mel Gibson

Produced By: Bill Mechanic, P.G.A., David Permut, P.G.A., Terry Benedict, Paul Currie

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editors: Robert Mackenzie

Foley Editor: Steve Burgess, Alex Francis

Foley Artist: Mario Vaccaro

Sound Effects Editors: Liam Price, Tara Webb, Steve Burgess

BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – MUSIC, MUSICAL FEATURE

La La Land

Lionsgate

Directed By: Damien Chazelle

Produced By: Marc Platt, Jordan Horowitz, Fred Berger

WINNERS

Music Editor: Jason Ruder

BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: ANIMATION – FEATURE FILM

MOANA

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Directed By: Ron Clements, John Musker

Produced By: Osnat Shurer, John Lasseter

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Nielsen

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jacob Riehle

Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, Matthew Harrison

Music Editors: Earl Ghaffari, Dan Pinder

Temp Music Editors: Dominick Certo, Tommy Holmes

Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Borland, Pascal Garneau, Lee Gilmore

Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden

BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: DOCUMENTARIES – FEATURE FILM

The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble

Tremelo Productions, Participant Media

Directed By: Morgan Neville

Produced By: Caitrin Rogers, Morgan Neville

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Pete Horner

Sound Designer: Al Nelson

Sound Effects Editor: Andre Zweers

BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: FEATURE FILM – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

The King’s Choice

Paradox AS

Directed By: Erik Poppe

Produced By: Finn Gjerdrum, Stein Kvae

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Christian Schaanning

Dialogue Editors: Ingela Jonsson, Espen Ronning

Foley Artist: Lucas Nilsson

Sound Designer: Christian Schaanning

Sound Effects Editors: Fredrik Dalefjell, Erlend Hogstad

Jens Johansson

BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELVISION: SHORT FORM – MUSIC SCORE

Stranger Things

Chapter Three: Holly Jolly

21 Laps Entertainment

Directed By: Shawn Levy

Produced By: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen

WINNER

Music Editor: David Klotz

BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELEVISION: SHORT FORM – MUSIC, MUSICAL

(TIE)

Mozart In The Jungle

Now I Will Sing

Amazon Studios

Directed By: Paul Weitz

Produced By: Susan Coyne, Sean Garrett Fogel, Noelle Valdivia, Michael Zakin

WINNERS

Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman, Bryant J. Fuhrmann

The Get Down

Raise Your Words, Not Your Voice

Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Directed By: Ed Bianchi

Produced By: Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Paul Watters, Nasir (NAS) Jones

WINNER

Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw

BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELVISION: SHORT FORM – DIALOGUE / ADR

Penny Dreadful III

Ebb Tide

Showtime Networks

Directed By: Paco Cabezas

Produced By: John Logan, Sheila Hockin, Pippa Harris, Chris W. King

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Jane Tattersall

Supervising Dialogue Editor: David McCallum

Dialogue Editor: Elma Bello

ADR Editor: Dale Sheldrake, Paul Conway

BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELVISION: SHORT FORM – FX/FOLEY

Westworld

Trompe L'Oeil

Bad Robot/Kilter Films

Directed By: Frederick E. O. Toye

Produced By: J.J. Abrams, Jonah Nolan, Lisa Joy, Bryan Burk

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editors: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E., Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E

Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head

Foley Artists: Tara Blume, Rick Owens M.P.S.E

Sound Designers: Mark R. Allen M.P.S.E, Marc Glassman M.P.S.E

BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELVISION: LONG FORM – MUSIC SCORE & MUSICAL

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again

Fox 21

Directed By: Kenny Ortega

Produced By: Lou Adler, Gail Berman, John Ryan

WINNER

Music Editor: Kevin Bassinson

BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELVISION: LONG FORM – DIALOGUE/ADR

The Night Of

Part 1 The Beach

BBC Drama Productions

Directed By: Steve Zaillian

Produced By: Steve Zaillian, Richard Price, Scott Ferguson, Mark Armstrong

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck

Dialogue Editors: Sara Stern, Luciano Vignola, Odin Benitez

ADR Editor: Marissa Littlefield

BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELVISION: LONG FORM – FX/FOLEY

Westworld

The Bicameral Mind

Bad Robot/ Kilter Films

Directed By: Jonathan Nolan

Produced By: J.J. Abrams, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Bryan Burk

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editors: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E., Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E

Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head

Foley Artists: Rick Owen MPSE, Tara Blume

Sound Designers: Mark Allen MPSE, Marc Glassman MPSE

BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – MUSIC SCORE

Warcraft: The Beginning

Legendary Pictures

Directed By: Duncan Jones

Produced By: Charles Roven, Alex Gartner, Stuart Finnegan

WINNERS

Music Editors: Michael Bauer, Peter Myles

