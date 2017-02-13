The New ‘Halloween’: Where Danny McBride and David Gordon Green Will Take the Franchise

How the longtime collaborators plan to create a new version of John Carpenter's "Halloween" that's still "straight-up horror."

If there’s one thing missing from the glut of horror movies these days, it’s a modern take on the classic man-with-a-knife-on-the-loose slasher movie.

Few directors have exploited this premise as brilliantly as John Carpenter’s “Halloween” in 1978, which is why fans of the franchise were thrilled last week when Carpenter announced via his Facebook page that writer-director David Gordon Green and actor-producer Danny McBride were collaborating on a new installment of the franchise. McBride recently shared some details on the project with CinemaBlend:

“You know, it’s not a remake…It’s gonna continue the story of Michael Myers in a really grounded way. And for our mythology, we’re focusing mainly on the first two movies and what that sets up and then where the story can go from there.”

Carpenter will executive produce the film, and “might even do the music,” himself, he said on Facebook. The release date will be October 19, 2018.

“Green and I are definitely going to [do] a straight-up horror,” McBride told CinemaBlend. “‘Halloween’ has always been one of my favorite movies of all time. There’s a simplicity and an efficiency to that first one that I think allows the movies just to be scary as hell…our approach is to get back to that.”

