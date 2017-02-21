Han Solo Cast Photo: Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover and More Appear in First Image from Standalone ‘Star Wars’ Story

Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Phoebe Waller-Bridge make an appearance as well.

The upcoming Han Solo movie still doesn’t have a title, but it does have a cast. Disney has released the first image from the standalone “Star Wars” story, which officially went into production at Pinewood Studios, London yesterday.

Alden Ehrenreich plays the young Han Solo and is joined by Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. Also appearing are Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Joonas Suotamo (as Chewbacca); the nature of most supporting actors’ roles has yet to be disclosed. “Watching such inspired people from all over the world, with such unique voices, come together for the sole purpose of making art, is nothing short of miraculous,” co-directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller said in a statement. “We can’t think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky.”

Lawrence and Jon Kasdan are writing the screenplay, and Bradford Young (“Arrival,” “Selma”) will serve as cinematographer. The untitled Han Solo movie will be released theatrically on May 25, 2018.

