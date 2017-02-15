Hans Zimmer Plays Gorgeous ‘Planet Earth II’ Score On ‘The Late Show’ — Watch

The legendary composer payed a visit to Stephen Colbert, full orchestra in tow.

The series that made nature documentaries cool returns with an epic six-part sequel on February 18th, and composer Hans Zimmer stopped by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” to play the sweeping theme song. He was joined by co-composers Jacob Shea and Jasha Klebe of Bleeding Fingers Music, as well as a full orchestra.

The German-born composer penned the scores for over 150 films, ranging from Disney’s “The Lion King” (for which he won an Academy Award for Best Original Score in 1994), “The Pirates of the Carribean” series, to more adult fare like “Inception,” “The Thin Red Line,” and “Interstellar.” In addition to the captivating main theme song, “Planet Earth II Suite,” Zimmer composed the entire 49-track soundtrack to the series, which the BBC released in the fall.

READ MORE: ‘Planet Earth II’ Soundtrack: Listen to Hans Zimmer’s Breathtaking Score

“Planet Earth II” is already out in the U.K., and comes to BBC America this weekend. The acclaimed nature show, narrated by David Attenborough, was a bit of a sensation when it first premiered in 2006. Five years in the making, it was the most ambitious nature documentary the BBC had ever produced. In addition to the stunning high-definition wildlife footage, Attenborough’s engaging and often humorous narration gave the series a character of its own. Attenborough returns to narrate “Planet Earth II.”

Zimmer’s recent projects include Theodore Melfi’s “Hidden Figures,” and the upcoming WWII drama from Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk.” Zimmer is currently playing his first US tour, including an appearance at Coachella.

Watch the performance below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.