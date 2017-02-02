‘Headshot’ Trailer: Iko Uwais Loses His Memory and Kicks Ass in Martial Arts Action Film

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto and Kimo Stamboel, the movie had its world premiere at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival.

Timo Tjahjanto and Kimo Stamboel’s martial arts action film, “Headshot,” premiered in the Midnight Madness section of the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. Now after getting plenty of buzz during its festival run, XYZ Films and Vertical Entertainment have released a new trailer of the upcoming picture.

Starring Iko Uwais, known for his lightening-quick agility in “The Raid,” the action flick follows the actor as Ishmael, a man with amnesia, who, with the help of his devoted student doctor Ailin (Chelsea Islan), tries to regain his memory. Soon their lives collide with a gang of dangerous criminals and, with every violent confrontation, Ishmael begins to regain memories of who he used to be.

Sunny Pang, Julie Estelle, David Hendrawan and Zack Lee also co-star.

Tjahjanto, who also penned the script, is best know for the “Libido” segment in “The ABCs of Death,” which also premiered at TIFF, and the “Safe Haven” episode in “V/H/S/2.” Tjahjanto and Stamboel, known as The Mo Brothers, have previously worked together on “Killers,” “Macabre” and “Takut: Faces of Fear.”

“Headshot” arrives in theaters on March 3. Check out the trailer below.

