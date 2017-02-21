‘Hellboy 3’ Is Officially Dead: Guillermo del Toro Says ‘100% the Sequel Will Not Happen’

Back in January, the director teased a possible third installment of the dark fantasy superhero film.

Bad news for “Hellboy” fans: a third installment of the dark fantasy superhero film is no longer in the cards. Director Guillermo del Toro made an announcement on his Twitter account this morning that a new sequel is definitely not happening (in his own words, “100% the sequel will not happen”).

The news might come as a surprise to “Hellboy” enthusiasts, as just this past January the director teased a possible third film by posting an “informal poll” on Twitter with the response options being only “Yes” and “Hell, yes.” In a second tweet, del Toro had said that if 100,000 votes came in 24 hours, he would sit down with franchise creator Mike Mignola and lead actor Ron Perlman to talk about a possible sequel. By the time the poll closed, it had 132,938 votes.

But back in October, Perlman told Screen Rant that he and del Toro don’t discuss plans for a third installment anymore. “We don’t talk about that anymore… Because he’s busy, and I’m busy. Maybe one day he’s going to call and say, ‘Hey, let’s do it.’ But for right now? We’re happy discovering new worlds to conquer.” The two currently work together in the del Toro’s Netflix animated series “Trollhunters,” in which the actor voiced the character of Bular.

Hellboy made his big screen debut in the 2004 film of the same name. The sequel, “Hellboy II: The Golden Army,” was released in 2008.

Check out Del Toro’s latest tweet below:

Hellboy 3 Sorry to report: Spoke w all parties. Must report that 100% the sequel will not happen. And that is to be the final thing about it — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 21, 2017

