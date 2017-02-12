‘Hidden Figures’ and ‘black-ish’ Win Big at 48th NAACP Image Awards

Dwayne Johnson had a pretty good night, too.

Taraji P. Henson took home two prizes from the 48th NAACP Image Awards, which took place in Los Angeles night: Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series (“Empire”) and Outstanding Actress in in a Motion Picture (“Hidden Figures,” which also won Outstanding Motion Picture).

Anthony Anderson, who hosted the ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, earned a prize of his own for starring in “black-ish”; his co-star Tracee Ellis Ross repeated her Golden Globes victory, and the show itself won Outstanding Comedy Series. Full list of winners below.

Outstanding Comedy Series: “`black-ish”

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, “`black-ish”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross, “`black-ish”

Outstanding Drama Series: “Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Taraji P. Henson, “Empire”

Outstanding Motion Picture: “Hidden Figures”

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Taraji P. Henson, “Hidden Figures”

Entertainer of the Year: Dwayne Johnson

