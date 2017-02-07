The 20 Highest Grossing Indies of 2017 (A Running List)

Refreshed weekly, here's a chart of 2017's twenty highest grossing specialty films (so far).

Please note: The below list only includes domestic (U.S. and Canada only, unless otherwise indicated) grosses for specialty films — indie, foreign (including Bollywood films that open in limited release) and/or documentary — that opened in limited release (599 screens and under) in 2017 and/or were acquired for 2017 distribution by an independent distributor or a studio (or its speciality division). It also includes films that screened only as an Academy-qualifier in 2016.

Grosses include all reported grosses up to February 7, 2017. This chart is updated every Tuesday afternoon. (Last year’s list can be found here.)

1. “Raees”

Distributor: Zee TV

Release Date: January 25th

Opening Theater Count: 265

Opening Average: $6,768

Current Gross: $3,262,954

2. “Un Padre No Tan Padre”

Distributor: Pantelion

Release Date: January 27th

Opening Theater Count: 312

Opening Average: $3,137

Current Gross: $1,648,323

3. “I Am Not Your Negro”

Distributor: Magnolia

Release Date: February 3rd

Opening Theater Count: 43

Opening Average: $15,962

Current Gross: $686,378

4. “Ok Jaanu”

Distributor: FIP

Release Date: January 13th

Opening Theater Count: 121

Opening Average: $1,868

Current Gross: $355,922

5. “The Salesman”

Distributor: Cohen Media Group

Release Date: January 7th

Opening Theater Count: 3

Opening Average: $23,693

Current Gross: $347,751

6. “Buddies in India”

Distributor: China Lion

Release Date: January 27th

Opening Theater Count: 55

Opening Average: $3,304

Current Gross: $280,545

7. “Kung Fu Yoga”

Distributor: Well Go USA

Release Date: January 27th

Opening Theater Count: 14

Opening Average: $7,999

Current Gross: $256,745

8. “The Red Turtle”

Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics (acquired at Cannes)

Release Date: January 20th

Opening Theater Count: 17

Opening Average: $7,003

Current Gross: $229,540

9. “Railroad Tigers”

Distributor: Well Go USA

Release Date: January 6th

Opening Theater Count: 43

Opening Average: $2,703

Current Gross: $218,044

10. “One Piece Film: Gold”

Distributor: FUNimation Films

Release Date: January 10th

Opening Theater Count: 372

Opening Average: NA

Current Gross: $190,859

11. “Some Like It Hot (Qing Shung)”

Distributor: China Lion

Release Date: January 13th

Opening Theater Count: 10

Opening Average: $4,223

Current Gross: $100,026

12. “Confidential Assignment”

Distributor: CJ Entertainment

Release Date: January 27th

Opening Theater Count: 2

Opening Average: $10,614

Current Gross: $98,869

13. “Worlds Apart”

Distributor: Cinema Libre

Release Date: January 13th

Opening Theater Count: 2

Opening Average: $16,353

Current Gross: $53,094

14. “Saving Banksy”

Distributor: Parade Deck Films

Release Date: January 13th

Opening Theater Count: 5

Opening Average: $1,317

Current Gross: $38,329

15. “Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance”

Distributor: Abramorama

Release Date: February 1st

Opening Theater Count: 2

Opening Average: $12,677

Current Gross: $25,354

16. “The Trouble With Terkel”

Distributor: Indican

Release Date: February 3rd

Opening Theater Count: 12

Opening Average: $2,732

Current Gross: $32,784

17. “Chapter & Verse”

Distributor: Paladin

Release Date: February 3rd

Opening Theater Count: 1

Opening Average: $32,713

Current Gross: $32,713

18. “Alone in Berlin”

Distributor: IFC

Release Date: January 13th

Opening Theater Count: 3

Opening Average: $4,435

Current Gross: $27,856

19. “Growing Up Smith”

Distributor: Good Deed

Release Date: February 3rd

Opening Theater Count: 5

Opening Average: $2,973

Current Gross: $14,867

20. “Sophie and the Rising Sun”

Distributor: Mypheduh Films

Release Date: January 20th

Opening Theater Count: NA

Opening Average: NA

Current Gross: $14,824