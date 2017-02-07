The 20 Highest Grossing Indies of 2017 (A Running List)

Please note: The below list only includes domestic (U.S. and Canada only, unless otherwise indicated) grosses for specialty films — indie, foreign (including Bollywood films that open in limited release) and/or documentary — that opened in limited release (599 screens and under) in 2017 and/or were acquired for 2017 distribution by an independent distributor or a studio (or its speciality division). It also includes films that screened only as an Academy-qualifier in 2016.
Grosses include all reported grosses up to February 7, 2017. This chart is updated every Tuesday afternoon. (Last year’s list can be found here.)
1. “Raees”
Distributor: Zee TV
Release Date: January 25th
Opening Theater Count: 265
Opening Average: $6,768
Current Gross: $3,262,954
2. “Un Padre No Tan Padre”
Distributor: Pantelion
Release Date: January 27th
Opening Theater Count: 312
Opening Average: $3,137
Current Gross: $1,648,323
3. “I Am Not Your Negro”
Distributor: Magnolia
Release Date: February 3rd
Opening Theater Count: 43
Opening Average: $15,962
Current Gross: $686,378
4. “Ok Jaanu”
Distributor: FIP
Release Date: January 13th
Opening Theater Count: 121
Opening Average: $1,868
Current Gross: $355,922
5. “The Salesman”
Distributor: Cohen Media Group
Release Date: January 7th
Opening Theater Count: 3
Opening Average: $23,693
Current Gross: $347,751
Monterey Media
6. “Buddies in India”
Distributor: China Lion
Release Date: January 27th
Opening Theater Count: 55
Opening Average: $3,304
Current Gross: $280,545
7. “Kung Fu Yoga”
Distributor: Well Go USA
Release Date: January 27th
Opening Theater Count: 14
Opening Average: $7,999
Current Gross: $256,745
8. “The Red Turtle”
Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics (acquired at Cannes)
Release Date: January 20th
Opening Theater Count: 17
Opening Average: $7,003
Current Gross: $229,540
9. “Railroad Tigers”
Distributor: Well Go USA
Release Date: January 6th
Opening Theater Count: 43
Opening Average: $2,703
Current Gross: $218,044
10. “One Piece Film: Gold”
Distributor: FUNimation Films
Release Date: January 10th
Opening Theater Count: 372
Opening Average: NA
Current Gross: $190,859
Cohen Media Group
11. “Some Like It Hot (Qing Shung)”
Distributor: China Lion
Release Date: January 13th
Opening Theater Count: 10
Opening Average: $4,223
Current Gross: $100,026
12. “Confidential Assignment”
Distributor: CJ Entertainment
Release Date: January 27th
Opening Theater Count: 2
Opening Average: $10,614
Current Gross: $98,869
13. “Worlds Apart”
Distributor: Cinema Libre
Release Date: January 13th
Opening Theater Count: 2
Opening Average: $16,353
Current Gross: $53,094
14. “Saving Banksy”
Distributor: Parade Deck Films
Release Date: January 13th
Opening Theater Count: 5
Opening Average: $1,317
Current Gross: $38,329
15. “Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance”
Distributor: Abramorama
Release Date: February 1st
Opening Theater Count: 2
Opening Average: $12,677
Current Gross: $25,354
Photo by Gadi Dagon
16. “The Trouble With Terkel”
Distributor: Indican
Release Date: February 3rd
Opening Theater Count: 12
Opening Average: $2,732
Current Gross: $32,784
17. “Chapter & Verse”
Distributor: Paladin
Release Date: February 3rd
Opening Theater Count: 1
Opening Average: $32,713
Current Gross: $32,713
18. “Alone in Berlin”
Distributor: IFC
Release Date: January 13th
Opening Theater Count: 3
Opening Average: $4,435
Current Gross: $27,856
19. “Growing Up Smith”
Distributor: Good Deed
Release Date: February 3rd
Opening Theater Count: 5
Opening Average: $2,973
Current Gross: $14,867
20. “Sophie and the Rising Sun”
Distributor: Mypheduh Films
Release Date: January 20th
Opening Theater Count: NA
Opening Average: NA
Current Gross: $14,824