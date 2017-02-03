Amy Adams, Viola Davis and More Urge People to Follow Their Dreams in Honda Super Bowl Ad – Watch

High school versions of the stars celebrate the people who chase their dreams.

Super Bowl ads can be entertaining and comical, yet every once in a while you get a commercial that tries to inspire – while also selling a new product, of course. In Honda’s new big game spot, A-list actors like Amy Adams, Viola Davis and Robert Redford unite to urge people to chase their dreams, because you never know all the amazing places that they will lead you.

Bringing to life the celebrities’ high school yearbook photos, the ad shows the stars giving advice to those watching.

“When you start out, you might not know where you’re going. Or what you’re doing,” says a pre-famed Tina Fey holding a rose.

“You just keep going. Keep your focus and avoid distractions,” adds Redford.

The one-minute spot also features Magic Johnson, Steve Carell, Missy Elliott, Stan Lee and Jimmy Kimmel, who tells viewers, “If you want to play the clarinet, maybe don’t dress like this, but play the clarinet.”

Lastly, bringing everything together is Oscar-nominee Davis, who states, “The point is, all dreams are within reach. All you have to do is keep moving towards them.”

Check out the inspiring words that these successful stars share in the Honda ad below:

