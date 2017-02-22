Honest Trailers (and Donald Trump) Spoofs Oscar Best Picture Nominees — Watch

Screen Junkies has released its Honest Trailer for the nine contenders.

The Academy Awards are less than a week away. Just in time for the ceremony, Screen Junkies has released its Honest Trailer for the nine Best Picture nominees, explaining why they “REALLY got nominated.”

“It’s that time of the year when L.A.’s pretty narcissists use their awards to take shots at DC’s ugly narcissists,” begins the trailer. “As these nine films compete for Hollywood’s highest honor…because back when it was only five, the Academy couldn’t trick you into rooting for something you actually saw.”

After poking fun at the narrative for eight of the nine nominees, the trailer takes on the most nominated of all, “La La Land,” which earned 14 nods, tying a record previously set by “All About Eve” and “Titanic” “Best Costume Design? What the –? They’re just wearing clothes! Man, the Academy just can’t resist a movie about how special the movies are, can they?” says the voiceover.

And anticipating that there will be “a million speeches about Trump at the Oscars,” the trailer includes what might be the President’s responses via Twitter. Watch the Honest Trailer for this year’s Academy Awards nominees for Best Picture below.

