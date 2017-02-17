‘Hook’ Prequel Kickstarter Launched By Rufio Actor Dante Basco

Basco's short seeks to answers questions such as how Rufio became the leader of the Lost Boys and where "bangarang" comes from.

Steven Spielberg’s fantasy/action movie “Hook” may soon have a prequel. Actor Dante Basco, who starred as Rufio in the 1991 Peter Pan sequel, wants to make a new film about his character, the leader of the Lost Boys who challenges an adult Peter Pan (Robin Williams) when he goes back to Neverland.

Basco has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for the short film, titled “Bangarang.” The actor is seeking to raise $30,000 for the film, which tells the story of an orphaned Rufio, before he had the mohawk and before Neverland, when his name was still Roofus.

Below is the official description of the film.

Roofus is a 13-year-old kid who is destined to be more than he is. After his mother is forced to put him into a foster home, he and his rag-tag group of best friends —a Jamaican boy named Julani and a bright-eyed Latina force of nature named Ella— find a way for Roofus to escape his ill fate, find his happy thought and fulfill his destiny.

Basco’s short seeks to answers questions such as how Rufio became the leader of the Lost Boys and where “bangarang” comes from. So far, $16,009 have been raised. The campaign is open until March 14.

