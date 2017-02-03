‘House of Cards’ Creator Beau Willimon Calls For Trump’s Impeachment in ‘Declaration of Resistance’

Willimon writes that it is "necessary for the people to save our Nation from a Tyrant."

On Friday morning, “House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon shared a series of 25 anti-Donald Trump tweets, calling for the President’s impeachment. Titled the “Declaration of Resistance,” he began by writing that “when in the course of American history it becomes necessary for the people to save our Nation from a Tyrant.”

Outlining all of Trump’s “crimes” Willimon continued by tweeting that “Donald J. Trump has conducted injuries and usurpations, pursuing the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States.” He also cites his recent temporary ban on refugees, his cabinet decisions and more.

Read his full declaration below:

When in the course of American history it becomes necessary for the people to save our Nation from a Tyrant, to safeguard equality for all and their inalienable rights of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness from bigotry and corruption, to ensure that our Government continues [to] derive its power from the consent of the governed rather than by autocracy, that whenever any President becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to make such demands upon their Congress: Immediate impeachment of the President for crimes committed, or removal from office by way of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution.

Donald J. Trump has conducted injuries and usurpations, pursuing the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world —

He has obstructed the Laws for Naturalization of Immigrants, and illegally banned refugees in the need of safe haven.

He has continued to violate federal court orders which require the temporary cessation of this ban, thereby violating his executive oath.

He has dismissed an Attorney General for fulfilling her oath to defend the Constitution, defuing the autonomy of the Department of Justice.

He has purged the State Department of its highest level officials without any regard for a responsible continuity of State Affairs.

He has enlisted amateur ideologues — such as the white supremacist Stephen L. Bannon — to make national security decisions.

He has vowed to enact policy and legislation which clearly treat on the separation of church and state.

He has refused to remove or address conflicts of interest regarding both his own business and that of his cabinet and family.

He has hastily signed multiple Executive Orders without the advisement of Congress, policy experts, his cabinet or staff.

He has signed an Executive Order which knowingly deprives the sick of desperately needed healthcare with no concern for their lives.

He has signed an Executive Order permitting a pipeline that tramples on Native American Rights and endangers safe water supply.

He has illegally threatened to cut off funding to Sanctuary Cities which have determined their values through self-governance.

He has knowingly, repeatedly and egregiously misled the public, and directed his staff to do the same.

He has strongly advocated for the silencing and suppression of a Free Press.

He has repeatedly and consistently shown contempt for people based [on] race, ethnicity, gender, sexual identity and religion.

He has shown disdain and disregard for the judiciary, and the fundamental human rights that are the foundation of justice.

A Prince, whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people. We shall Resist until our Congress uses the mechanisms afforded to [it] by the Constitution to remove this Tyrant from Power. And for the support of this Declaration we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our Honor.

Signed. The Resistance.

