How To Watch the BAFTAs: Live Stream Online

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts honor the very best of cinema from the past year, and you can watch it live.

Before the film world descends on Hollywood for the 89th Academy Awards in two weeks, they’re heading to Britain tonight for the EE British Academy Film Awards 2017, better known as the BAFTAs. The ceremony is Britain’s equivalent to the Oscars and sees many overlap nominees, including Best Picture contenders “Moonlight,” “Manchester By the Sea,” “Arrival” and “La La Land,” which leads with 11 nominations.

The BAFTA Awards, hosted by Stephen Fry, will air on BBC America at 8pm ET. The show can be live streamed by logging into your cable provider, but there will not be a public broadcast of the ceremony, which is aired as an edited version several after the show has ended. The BAFTA Facebook page will be live streaming from the red carpet, which you can watch in the embedded video below.

The red carpet live stream begins at 11:30AM ET. The awards show begins on BBC America at 8pm ET.

