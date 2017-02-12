How To Watch the Grammys: Live Stream Online

Beyonce and Adele face off for Album on the Year during music's biggest night.

Music’s biggest night is here. The 59th Annual Grammy Awards air tonight on CBS live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. James Cordon is taking on hosting duties for the evening, which will see live performances from Lady Gaga, Metallica, Adele, Marren Morris, Katy Perry, John Legend and more. Tributes to the late Prince and George Michael are also scheduled to take place.

Grammy Awards 2017: Music Videos, Soundtracks and the Full Nomination List for 59th Annual Awards

The only live stream of the Grammy Awards this year will be on CBS All Access, the network’s on demand platform that requires a cable subscription in order to log in. CBS All Access is currently available on Apple TV, Roku, iPad and iPhone, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Xbox and PS4.

The official Grammy website will not be broadcasting the show, but it will have a behind-the-scenes live stream with access to arrivals on the red carpet and more. The red carpet live stream begins at 3pm ET, while backstage coverage will start at 8pm ET.

Click here for a full list of Grammy nominees, and tune in at 8pm ET tonight on CBS for the show.

