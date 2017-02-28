You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘National Treasure’ Sneak Peek: Robbie Coltrane’s Innocence is Questioned by Julie Walters in New Hulu Series

This exclusive clip and new poster from Hulu's original show promises high drama ahead of its series' premiere.

National Treasure follows Paul Finchley, an ageing, beloved comedian, a hero to TV audiences and peers alike, after he is arrested following an allegation of rape dating back to the 90s. The four-part drama follows the story from arrest through to verdict and focuses both on the investigation, and the effect of the case on Paul and his family; his wife of 40 years, Marie, and his troubled daughter, Dee. National Treasure is a story that goes behind the headlines to look at the human and emotional impact when a whole life is called into question. It explores memory, truth, age, doubt, and how well we really know ourselves and those close to us. Paul Finchley (Robbie Coltrane) and Marie Finchley (Julie Waters), shown. (Photo credit: Aimee Spinks/Hulu

Aimee Spinks/Hulu

Hulu released an exclusive clip from its upcoming miniseries “National Treasure,” a show revolving around a famed comedic performer, played by Robbie Coltrane (“Harry Potter“), whose life is turned upside down when he is accused of a sexual abuse scandal. Two-time Oscar nominee Julie Walters (“Brooklyn“) also stars in the series as Coltrane’s wife, while Andrea Riseborough (“Birdman“) plays their daughter. Hulu has also unveiled a dramatic new poster for the series.

National Treasure Poster

READ MORE: TV Imports: The Best Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Acquired Series You’re Not Watching

The clip, titled “The Search,” comes from the show’s first episode and reveals an intense and intimate conversation between Coltrane and Walters. Paul Finchley (Coltrane) has already been swept up in the scandal, while his wife is starting to feel the pressure alongside her husband. The scene promises stellar performance from the two actors, and adds a layer of mystery as to whether or not Finchley can be trusted.

READ MORE: ‘Brooklyn’ TV Spin-Off Focusing On Julie Walters’ Character In Development

Coltrane and Walters both starred together in the “Harry Potter” franchise, known for their lovable roles as Hagrid and Molly Weasley, respectively. This series serves as a departure from those roles, but the subject matter is as timely as ever, and the show certainly has the potential to deliver a compelling narrative.

All four of the show’s episodes are set to debut on March 1, which were directed by Marc Munden (“Utopia”) and written by Jack Thorne (“The Last Panthers,” “Glue”). Watch the clip below to get a taste of the series.

This isn’t original, it was shown last Autumn here in the UK, on Channel 4. It’s extremely good. The sound mix alone will creep you out.

