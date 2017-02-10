‘Hunter Gatherer’ Exclusive Clip: Andre Royo Tries to Get Back on His Feet in Josh Locy’s Feature Debut — Watch

“Hunter Gatherer” is now available on iTunes and On Demand.

After spending three years in prison, Ashley Douglas (played by “The Wire” alum Andre Royo) returns to his old neighborhood hoping to pick up his life right where he left off. However, he soon finds that there is little waiting for him out there. His girlfriend Linda and even his own family have moved on and forgotten about his existence. That’s where “Hunter Gatherer” picks up, and from there, it takes some inventive and unique turns.

For the main character in his feature debut, writer/director Joshua Locy drew inspiration from the story of a close friend named Eddie, “an optimistic, hopeful, inspiring man whose life before I met him had been full of obstacles and hard times and struggles and small victories. I wanted to make a film that combined my love and respect for Eddie with a small, anecdotal love story. I hoped that the simplicity and universality of the narrative would come together with the complexity and specificity of the world to create a unique film that highlighted the core of what it means to be human.”

“Hunter Gatherer” marks Royo’s first leading role, one that already earned him a Special Jury Award at last year’s SXSW Film Festival. “I hope that every first-time filmmaker would get to work with an actor as talented, intelligent, and generous as Andre Royo,” said Locy.

The film, which is nominated for an Indie Spirit Award, also stars George Sample (as Ashley’s right-hand man, Jeremy), Ashley Wilkerson (as Ashley’s girlfriend, Linda) and Kellee Stewart.

“Hunter Gatherer” is now available on iTunes and On Demand.

Check out our exclusive clip, where Jeremy tries to explain to Ashley what he does for a living.

