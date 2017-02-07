‘Ida’ Director Paweł Pawlikowski’s Begins Work on New Film ‘Cold War’

The 1950s-set drama reunites him with actress Agata Kulesza.

Two years after winning the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, “Ida” director Paweł Pawlikowski has begun work on his follow-up. “Cold War” is described by Deadline as a “passionate love story between two people of different backgrounds and temperaments — who are fatally mismatched yet fatefully condemned to one another” that takes place in 1950s Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia and Paris.

READ MORE: Oscar-Nominated ‘Ida’ Director Pawel Pawlikowski On How He’s Surviving Awards Season

“Ida,” the first Polish film to win the foreign-language Oscar, also took home a BAFTA Award and was nominated for a Golden Globe (“Leviathan” won). Tomasz Kot, Joanna Kulig and Agata Kulesza (who was named Best Supporting Actress by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association for her role in “Ida”) all star in “Cold War,” about which little is currently known other than the premise.

READ MORE: ‘A Man Called Ove’ Co-Star Bahar Pars May Not Be Allowed to Attend the Oscars Due to Muslim Ban

Pawlikowski, 59, previously directed “Last Resort” and “My Summer of Love,” among others. “Cold War,” a co-production between Poland, France and the UK, is written in both Polish and French.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.