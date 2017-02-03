IFC Films and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquire Sundance Comedy ‘Band Aid’

Zoe Lister-Jones' directorial debut premiered in Sundance's U.S. Dramatic Competition section.

IFC Films and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions have acquired the rights to the comedy “Band Aid,” which premiered in the Sundance Film Festival’s U.S. Dramatic Competition section. IFC Films acquired all North American rights to the film, while SPWA picked-up all rights outside of North America.

Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, who also plays one of the lead roles, “Band Aid” tells the story of a dysfunctional married couple whose shared love of music leads to an unconventional form of couple’s therapy when they form a band with their neighbor, played by Fred Armisen.

“Everyone at IFC Films is thrilled to be working again with the immensely talented Zoe Lister-Jones after our first collaboration on ‘Breaking Upwards,'” Sundance Selects and IFC Films co-presidents Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz said in a statement. “’Band Aid’ is an incredibly impressive directorial debut feature – it is not only funny but also incredibly smart and inventive, proving Zoe is a true quadruple-threat as an actress, filmmaker, writer and singer-songwriter.”

The film was produced by Lister-Jones and her production company Mister Lister Films, with producer Natalia Anderson and executive producer Daryl Wein. The film was financed by QC Entertainment with QC’s Ted Hamm, Sean McKittrick, Ray Mansfield, and Shaun Redick also serving as executive producers.

WME Global and QC Entertainment negotiated the deals for the movie.

