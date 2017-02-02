Independent Spirit Awards: Nick Kroll and John Mulaney Love Spending Every Waking Hour Together in New Promos

The “Oh, Hello” duo also dance to "library music."

Nick Kroll and John Mulaney recently lit up the Broadway stage with their “Oh, Hello” production. Now, the duo is getting ready for their next gig: hosting the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

In a series of promos, shared by Vulture, Kroll and Mulaney are seen inviting viewers to watch the awards ceremony on February 25 on IFC.

“John and I are co-hosting this year’s Film Independent Spirit Awards,” begins Kroll, with Mulaney adding, “Which is great because we love spending every f*cking waking hour together.”

The two are then seen in another promo, made on an “indie budget,” dancing to “library music,” while Mulaney tells viewers to picture “a baby-blue car parallel parking in real time.” Click here to see the video.

The Indie Spirit Awards celebrates the best of independent film and serve as the primary fundraiser for Film Independent’s year-round programs, which cultivate the careers of emerging filmmakers and promote diversity in the industry.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on IFC on February 25 at 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ET. To see the full list of nominees, click here.

