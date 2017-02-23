2017 Independent Spirit Awards Presenters: Viggo Mortensen, Kerry Washington, Samuel L. Jackson and More (Exclusive)

The ceremony, which takes place this Saturday, will air live on IFC.

We learned early last month that Nick Kroll and John Mulaney are co-hosting the Independent Spirit Awards, and now IndieWire can exclusively announce the presenters at this Saturday’s ceremony. Nine actors will be lending their talents to the proceedings: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, Kerry Washington, Miles Teller, Samuel L. Jackson, Freida Pinto, Fred Armisen and Amanda Peet.

In addition, Gary Clark Jr. is serving as the one-man house band for the ceremony, the Spirit Awards’ 32nd. The awards will be broadcast live on IFC at 5 p.m. EST this Saturday. Full list of nominees below.

Best Feature:

“American Honey”

“Chronic”

“Jackie”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Best Director:

Andrea Arnold, “American Honey”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Pablo Larraín, “Jackie”

Jeff Nichols, “Loving”

Kelly Reichardt, “Certain Women”

IFC Films

Best First Feature:

“The Childhood of a Leader”

“The Fits”

“Other People”

“Swiss Army Man”

“The Witch”

Best Female Lead:

Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Sasha Lane, “American Honey”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Best Male Lead:

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

David Harewood, “Free In Deed”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Jesse Plemons, “Other People”

Tim Roth, “Chronic”

IFC Films

Best Supporting Female:

Edwina Findley, “Free In Deed”

Paulina García, “Little Men”

Lily Gladstone, “Certain Women”

Riley Keough, “American Honey”

Molly Shannon, “Other People”

Best Supporting Male:

Ralph Fiennes, “A Bigger Splash”

Ben Foster, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Shia LaBeouf, “American Honey”

Craig Robinson, “Morris from America”

Best Screenplay:

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight” (story by Tarell Alvin McCraney)

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Mike Mills, “20th Century Women”

Ira Sachs & Mauricio Zacharias, “Little Men”

Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”

Best First Screenplay:

Robert Eggers, “The Witch”

Chris Kelly, “Other People”

Adam Mansbach, “Barry”

Stella Meghie, “Jean of the Joneses”

Craig Shilowich, “Christine”

Best Cinematography:

Ava Berkofsky, “Free In Deed”

Lol Crawley, “The Childhood of a Leader”

Zach Kuperstein, “The Eyes of My Mother”

James Laxton, “Moonlight”

Robbie Ryan, “American Honey”

Best Editing:

Matthew Hannam, “Swiss Army Man”

Jennifer Lame, “Manchester by the Sea”

Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders, “Moonlight”

Jake Roberts, “Hell or High Water”

Sebastián Sepúlveda, “Jackie”

John Cassavetes Award:

“Free In Deed”

“Hunter Gatherer”

“Lovesong”

“Nakom”

“Spa Night”

Robert Altman Award:

“American Honey”

“Moonlight” (winner)

“Morris from America”

Best Documentary:

“13th”

“Cameraperson”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“Sonita”

“Under the Sun”

Best International Film:

“Aquarius” (Brazil)

“Chevalier” (Greece)

“My Golden Days” (France)

“Toni Erdmann” (Germany and Romania)

“Under the Shadow” (Iran and U.K.)

Piaget Producers Award:

Lisa Kjerulff

Jordana Mollick

Melody C. Roscher & Craig Shilowich

23rd Annual Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award:

Andrew Ahn, “Spa Night”

Claire Carré, “Embers”

Anna Rose Holmer, “The Fits”

Ingrid Jungermann, “Women Who Kill”

22nd Truer Than Fiction Award:

Kristi Jacobson, “Solitary”

Sara Jordenö, “Kiki”

Nanfu Wang, “Hooligan Sparrow”

