2017 Independent Spirit Awards Presenters: Viggo Mortensen, Kerry Washington, Samuel L. Jackson and More (Exclusive)

We learned early last month that Nick Kroll and John Mulaney are co-hosting the Independent Spirit Awards, and now IndieWire can exclusively announce the presenters at this Saturday’s ceremony. Nine actors will be lending their talents to the proceedings: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, Kerry Washington, Miles Teller, Samuel L. Jackson, Freida Pinto, Fred Armisen and Amanda Peet.
In addition, Gary Clark Jr. is serving as the one-man house band for the ceremony, the Spirit Awards’ 32nd. The awards will be broadcast live on IFC at 5 p.m. EST this Saturday. Full list of nominees below.
Best Feature:
“American Honey”
“Chronic”
“Jackie”
“Manchester by the Sea”
“Moonlight”
Best Director:
Andrea Arnold, “American Honey”
Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”
Pablo Larraín, “Jackie”
Jeff Nichols, “Loving”
Kelly Reichardt, “Certain Women”
IFC Films
Best First Feature:
“The Childhood of a Leader”
“The Fits”
“Other People”
“Swiss Army Man”
“The Witch”
Best Female Lead:
Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”
Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”
Sasha Lane, “American Honey”
Ruth Negga, “Loving”
Natalie Portman, “Jackie”
Best Male Lead:
Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
David Harewood, “Free In Deed”
Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”
Jesse Plemons, “Other People”
Tim Roth, “Chronic”
IFC Films
Best Supporting Female:
Edwina Findley, “Free In Deed”
Paulina García, “Little Men”
Lily Gladstone, “Certain Women”
Riley Keough, “American Honey”
Molly Shannon, “Other People”
Best Supporting Male:
Ralph Fiennes, “A Bigger Splash”
Ben Foster, “Hell or High Water”
Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”
Shia LaBeouf, “American Honey”
Craig Robinson, “Morris from America”
Best Screenplay:
Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight” (story by Tarell Alvin McCraney)
Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”
Mike Mills, “20th Century Women”
Ira Sachs & Mauricio Zacharias, “Little Men”
Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”
Best First Screenplay:
Robert Eggers, “The Witch”
Chris Kelly, “Other People”
Adam Mansbach, “Barry”
Stella Meghie, “Jean of the Joneses”
Craig Shilowich, “Christine”
Best Cinematography:
Ava Berkofsky, “Free In Deed”
Lol Crawley, “The Childhood of a Leader”
Zach Kuperstein, “The Eyes of My Mother”
James Laxton, “Moonlight”
Robbie Ryan, “American Honey”
Best Editing:
Matthew Hannam, “Swiss Army Man”
Jennifer Lame, “Manchester by the Sea”
Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders, “Moonlight”
Jake Roberts, “Hell or High Water”
Sebastián Sepúlveda, “Jackie”
John Cassavetes Award:
“Free In Deed”
“Hunter Gatherer”
“Lovesong”
“Nakom”
“Spa Night”
Robert Altman Award:
“American Honey”
“Moonlight” (winner)
“Morris from America”
Best Documentary:
“13th”
“Cameraperson”
“I Am Not Your Negro”
“O.J.: Made in America”
“Sonita”
“Under the Sun”
Best International Film:
“Aquarius” (Brazil)
“Chevalier” (Greece)
“My Golden Days” (France)
“Toni Erdmann” (Germany and Romania)
“Under the Shadow” (Iran and U.K.)
Piaget Producers Award:
Lisa Kjerulff
Jordana Mollick
Melody C. Roscher & Craig Shilowich
23rd Annual Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award:
Andrew Ahn, “Spa Night”
Claire Carré, “Embers”
Anna Rose Holmer, “The Fits”
Ingrid Jungermann, “Women Who Kill”
22nd Truer Than Fiction Award:
Kristi Jacobson, “Solitary”
Sara Jordenö, “Kiki”
Nanfu Wang, “Hooligan Sparrow”
