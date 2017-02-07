‘The Eagle Huntress’ is a Rousing Feminist Adventure Every Family Needs to See — IndieWire On Demand

Otto Bell's inspirational documentary is perfect viewing for the whole family.

Editor’s Note: Click here for more information about the indie films available from Movies on Demand.

It can be hard to find a good documentary to watch with the whole family. Oscar contenders like “13th,” “I Am Not Your Negro” and “OJ: Made in America” are essential viewing, but they’re not necessarily the best fit for young children. That’s where “The Eagle Huntress” comes in, Otto Bell’s inspirational and rousing documentary about a young girl who does whatever it takes to make dream come true.

“The Eagle Huntress” follows 13-year-old Aisholpan, a Kazakh kid with one main aspiration — to be an eagle huntress. It may sound like a simple enough request, but Aisholpan’s big dream (alongside another desire to become a doctor) isn’t a common one. In fact, she’d be the very first of her kind, at least in her eagle-hunting-crazed region.

READ MORE: The Eagle Huntress’ Review: Crowd-Pleasing Documentary Brings Feminism to Unexpected Arena

In her B+ review, IndieWire’s Kate Erbland noted, “Aided by smart and simple narration from Daisy Ridley, the result is an all-ages outing about tradition, respect, family and, yes, the power of feminism to positively change lives.”

IndieWire Senior Film Critic makes the case of watching “The Eagle Huntress” on VOD this week in the video above.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.