Best Picture Winner ‘Moonlight’ is Some of the Best American Cinema in Years — IndieWire On Demand

Barry Jenkins landmark indie drama is a three-time Oscar winner you can't afford to miss.

No more excuses. Barry Jenkins’ three-time Oscar winner “Moonlight” is now available on demand and is the year’s most essential movie. It’s not every year where the Oscar for Best Picture actually gets awarded to the year’s very best film, but that’s exactly what happened when “Moonlight” was crowned.

Barry Jenkins’ critically acclaimed drama follows the coming-of-age journey of Chiron, a young black boy in Liberty City, Miami trying to find his place in the world. The story, told in three chapters that picks up with Chiron at three pivotal moments in his life, turns the specificity of its characters and setting and turns them into something far more universal and profound.

In his A review, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn called the film “some of the best American cinema of recent years” and a “mesmerizing look at black life in America.” In the video above, IndieWire Senior Film Critic David Ehrlich makes the case for why you just can’t afford to miss “Moonlight.”

