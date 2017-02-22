‘Iron Fist’ Video Explains Why Netflix’s Latest Marvel Hero Punches So Damn Hard

Plus, check out the badass mystical key art that shows Danny Rand in action.

It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you focus your chi.

In the sneak peek of “Marvel’s Iron Fist” below, we learn the backstory that made former billionaire Danny Rand (“Game of Thrones” star Finn Jones) what he is today. Besides surviving a harrowing plane crash that left him an orphan, he apparently learned how to harness the fire of the fist from some monks who know how to do a lot more than pray.

But 15 years after that fateful plane crash, Danny has returned to New York sans shoes and frankly looking kind of homeless. Let’s just say it’s not the warm and fuzzy reunion he was hoping for.

Not enough? Check out the badass key art that shows Danny in action:

“Iron Fist” is the fourth Marvel series leading to the superhero team series “The Defenders” that also includes Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter). That series will premiere later this year.

Netflix will release all 13 episodes of “Iron Fist” on March 17. The series co-stars Jessica Henwick, David Denham, Jessica Stroup and Rosario Dawson.

