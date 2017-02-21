‘Isabelle Huppert: A Tribute’ Is Essential Viewing for All Huppert Super-Fans — Watch

The Oscar nominee gets her due in a loving new look at her career.

With Oscar voting currently underway, what better time for the Academy to remember the exemplary work of Best Actress contender and the woman Stephen Colbert recently called “the French Meryl Streep,” Isabelle Huppert? Or maybe you’re like the rest of us, a lowly Huppert connoisseur who just likes to appreciate the French actress’ immense talents.

In a career-spanning video (that still only touches on 50 of the 100+ films she’s worked on), our own sometime-contributor Carlos Aguilar has created a tribute that offers a glimpse at the performances Huppert gave in films such as “La Cérémonie,” “Amour,” “I Heart Huckabees,” and 2016’s “Elle,” which garnered her the Oscar nomination.

“Academy Award-nominated actress, Isabelle Huppert, is one of the most versatile, prolific, and talented performers the world has ever seen,” the video’s description reads. “In a career that expands over four decades and more than 100 feature films, Huppert has managed to mesmerize audiences by working with some of the most acclaimed filmmakers in her native France and abroad. With clips from 50 of her most iconic roles, this video tribute gives you a glimpse into her magnificent artistic journey thus far.”

Watch Aguilar’s tribute below.

