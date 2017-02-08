‘It Comes At Night’ Teaser Trailer: The Director of ‘Krisha’ Returns With More Psychological Madness

The A24 production has an indie cast to die for, including Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbot and Riley Keough.

Following up such an auspicious debut feature like “Krisha” isn’t going to be an easy thing for writer-director Trey Edward Shults, but the first teaser trailer for “It Comes At Night” suggests he might just have another indie tour-de-force on his hands. Shults may have a higher profile cast this time around, including Joel Edgerton, Riley Keough, Christopher Abbott and Carmen Ejogo, but it looks like he’s keeping intact the same kind of tense psychological nerve that made “Krisha” such a jaw-dropper.

According to the official release from distributor A24, the horror movie centers around a father protecting his family against an unnatural threat that’s terrorizing the world. Their lifestyle is shaken by the arrival of a desperate young family seeking refuge in their home, which leads to an awakening of something monstrous within him.

The cast and the budget may be bigger this time around, but Shults is sticking with “Krisha” cinematographer Drew Daniels, which bodes well for a movie that is going to try to get under our skin in an intimate and provocative way. The teaser below certainly does.

“It Comes At Night” opens August 25.

