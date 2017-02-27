J.K. Simmons Gives ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Whiplash in Sneak Peek Clip — Watch

The Oscar winner plays a musical mackerel who needs anger management.

Bikini Bottom is about to get “Whiplash.”

On Saturday’s episode of “SpongeBob Squarepants,” J.K. Simmons will give a nod to his Oscar-winning role as demanding jazz instructor by playing a more piscine version of the character.

READ MORE: ‘All Nighter’ Trailer: J.K. Simmons and Emile Hirsch Are Forced to Get Along in Search of a Missing Woman

Maestro Mackerel (Simmons) is the conductor of the Bikini Bottom Philharmonic and sports wild hair and a chunky turtleneck. Although he doesn’t look a lot like “Whiplash’s” Terence Fletcher, they share a similar intolerance of poor musicianship. Maestro Mackerel doesn’t throw chairs, but he has a different, physical way of demonstrating his displeasure.

In the sneak peek clip from “You Snooze You Lose” below, check out what happens when Squidward is too tired to play at his audition but Spongebob and Patrick decide to help him out in a weirdly intimate way:

The episode of “SpongeBob SquarePants” airs Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m. on Nickelodeon.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.