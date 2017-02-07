Jack Nicholson to Star in ‘Toni Erdmann’ Remake

Paramount is producing the English-language take on Maren Ade's acclaimed film.

Jack Nicholson will make his first silver-screen appearance since 2010 in Paramount Pictures’ English-language remake of “Toni Erdmann,” reports Variety. The actor will pick up where Peter Simonischek left off in Maren Ade’s acclaimed father/daughter drama, which recently won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Film and is nominated for the equivalent Academy Award. No word yet on who will take on the role originated by Sandra Hüller.

READ MORE: Bill Murray and Amy Ryan? Our Dream Casts for the Inevitable American Remake of ‘Toni Erdmann’

“The Big Short” director Adam McKay is co-producing alongside Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum; Ade is co-executive producing the remake, which does not yet have a director attached. Nicholson, a three-time Oscar winner, last appeared in James L. Brooks’ “How Do You Know” seven years ago; his most recent starring performance was in Rob Reiner’s “The Bucket List” three years earlier.

READ MORE: ‘Toni Erdmann’ Director Maren Ade on Her Newly Nominated Masterpiece: Awards Spotlight

According to the Variety report, Nicholson so enjoyed “Toni Erdmann” that he approached Paramount’s Brad Grey, who quickly worked with others at the studio to secure the rights to remake the film. In the last few years, Nicholson passed on roles in “42” and “The Judge,” among others.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.