Jake Gyllenhaal Sings a Song From ‘Sunday in the Park With George’ With Help from Cary Fukunaga — Watch

The play opens on Broadway later this month.

Jake Gyllenhaal isn’t known as a crooner, but that may change this month. The actor stars in the upcoming musical “Sunday in the Park With George,” which comes to Broadway in just a few weeks. As a sort of preview, the actor has shared a video of himself singing “Finishing the Hat” that Cary Joji Fukunaga directed. Watch below.

“This is what happens when Riva Marker (the badass president of NineStories) and I invite Cary Joji Fukunaga to rehearsals for our new Broadway musical. Check out this video we made!” wrote the former Donnie Darko on Facebook. The actor was most recently seen in “Nocturnal Animals” and, in addition to “Sundays in the Park” (which opens on February 23), has several films slated for release this year.

Best known for directing the entire first season of “True Detective,” Fukunaga has also helmed “Beasts of No Nation” and an underrated adaptation of “Jane Eyre” starring Mia Wasikowska. He’s currently at work on “Maniac,” a Netflix series starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone.

