Jake Gyllenhaal Joins Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly in ‘The Sisters Brothers’

Jacques Audiard's indie feature is based on Patrick DeWitt’s 2011 novel of the same name.

Jake Gyllenhaal has signed on to star in “The Sisters Brothers” alongside Joaquin Phoenix, according to Variety. The indie feature, directed by Jacques Audiard, also stars John C. Reilly, who serves as one of the producers.

Based on Patrick DeWitt’s 2011 novel of the same name, “The Sisters Brothers” follows the story of two brothers and notorious assassins, Eli and Charlie Sisters, who are hired to kill a gold prospector named Hermann Kermit Warm, who has stolen from their boss. Set in 1851, Eli and Charlie pursue Hermann from the Oregon desert to San Francisco. Meanwhile, Eli is going through a personal crisis and begins to reconsider his career choice.

Gyllenhaal’s next film, “Life,” co-starring Ryan Reynolds, will hit theaters on March 24. A new trailer for the sci-fi thriller premiered during the Super Bowl.

The actor is currently gearing up for his return to Broadway for a brief revival of “Sundays in the Park With George,” which enters previews this Saturday, February 11.

“The Sisters Brothers” is in pre-production and is slated for release in 2018.

