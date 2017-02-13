2017 Grammy Awards: James Corden Takes a Tumble and References Donald Trump in Opening Monologue

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony were held on February 12, 2017.

James Corden kicked off the 2017 Grammy Awards scaring everyone into thinking he had technical difficulties when he got stuck on the rising platform and then fell down the stairs. The bit was all for show – thank goodness – as the “Late Late Show” host began a song and dance routine with a slew of backup dancers.

“What has happened, people? We have rehearsed this, and rehearesed this, and rehearsed this!” he said to the dancers. “We cannot allow these sort of mistakes, this is the Grammys people, isn’t it?”

Instead of doing a traditional monologue, Corden impressed everyone with a rap, naming the artists who were nominated in tonight’s ceremony and performing.

“Beyonce performing, the Queen is here dummy, slay the whole stage with twins in her tummy,” he sang.

Of course the host added a bit of political humor, as he made the first Donald Trump reference: “Live it all up because this is the best and with President Trump we don’t know what comes next. We sit here tonight no matter our race or where we were born or color or race, using this art remember forever we can survive by sticking together.”

This is Corden’s first time hosting the Grammy Awards, he previously hosted the Tonys.

Check out the hilarious opening tumble in the video below.

James Corden slipped in a Donald Trump joke into his open at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/V60Nqyq5VU — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017

