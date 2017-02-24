James Corden, Jordan Peele & Nick Kroll Spoof Boy Bands with Thr33way — Watch

The trio parodies some of the most popular songs from the boy band era.

In his latest parody, James Corden spoofs the boy band phenomenon that was so overwhelmingly popular in the 90s and 2000s. A mockumentary, which aired on Thursday on “The Late Late Show,” follows the rise and fall of the (fake) band Thr33way. For this, Corden enlisted some help from comedians Jordan Peele and Nick Kroll. The result is simply hilarious.

READ MORE: Zach Galifianakis Won’t Leave James Corden Alone in This ‘Late Late Show’ Sketch — Watch

“In a time when *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys and others dominated the boy band landscape, three mavericks came together to form Thr33way —a boy band that didn’t hide from its sexuality,” reads the description of the clip on the show’s official YouTube channel.

“Boy band music shouldn’t be about kissing you on the cheek, it should be so much more than that,” says Corden on the doc. And Kroll adds, “We decided to form the first ever honest boy band. We took existing boy band songs, cut through all the innuendo and just got to the heart of what those songs were really about: hardcore sex.”

READ MORE: Stephen Colbert and Bob Odenkirk Take on Hilarious Roles of a Lifetime For Fake ‘Late Show’ Movie — Watch

The trio parodies bands such as *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees. Their songs include “I Want a Three Way,” “Quit Playing Games with my Penis,” “Tearin’ Up My Butt,” “End of the Choad,” “Bi-Bi-Bisexual” and “The Butt Stuff.” Watch the funny mockumentary below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.