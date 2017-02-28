James Corden Spoofs ‘La La Land’ Audition Song to Mock That Oscars Best Picture Flub

Move over, Emma Stone. Another redhead knows how to make that leap.

Following the hand-wringing and finger pointing from Envelopegate, James Corden injected a bit of levity into the melodrama with his signature musical style on “The Late Late Show” on Monday night.

Wearing a red wig and lavender sweater, Corden was the spitting image of Emma Stone’s character Mia in “La La Land” — as long as you looked at him from behind — as he spoofed Mia’s crucial audition for a role that could make or break her career as an actress.

READ MORE: Oscars 2017: Jimmy Kimmel Explains What Happened During Best Picture Mix-Up

Mia was encouraged to tell a story in lieu of the usual audition, and that became the Oscar-nominated song that we know today. Corden sang a similar song that instead addressed the Oscar gaffe that had accidentally named “La La Land” as the Best Picture winner before the mistake was discovered and the real winner, “Moonlight,” was named instead. He sang:

“Here’s the ones who lose

God I need so much booze

Here’s to the ones who hope

Who switched that envelope?”

Check out the silly and earnest song below:

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.