James Franco Directs Juno Temple in Music Video for Tashaki Miyaki’s ‘Girls on T.V.’ — Watch

The song is taken from their upcoming debut album "The Dream."

James Franco’s adaptation of John Steinbeck’s “In Dubious Battle” is currently in limited release, and it isn’t the only thing directed by the multi-multi-hyphenate you can watch right now. Franco has also directed the video for “Girls on T.V.,” the lead single from Tashaki Miyaki’s debut album “The Dream.” Watch it below.

READ MORE: ‘In Dubious Battle’ Review: A James Franco Period Protest Drama, Dubiously Made

Juno Temple (“Black Mass,” “Killer Joe,” “Maleficent”) stars in the video; Franco describes her role as “an innocent soul seeing Hollywood for the first time” in a statement. Full of words superimposed on the screen in neon letters, the video finds Temple’s cowboy hat–wearing newcomer strolling through Hollywood on a dark, dreamy night. The director lists “Midnight Cowboy,” “Fallen Angels” and Robert Redford’s “Electric Horseman” as influences on his latest endeavor.

READ MORE: ‘The Institute’ Trailer: James Franco Becomes a Mysterious Unorthodox Doctor in Psychological Thriller

Temple will soon be seen in “Most Hated Woman in America” and “Wonder Wheel,” while Franco’s upcoming projects include “Alien: Covenant,” “The Disaster Artist” and “Bukowski.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.