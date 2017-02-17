Watch: James Mangold, Hugh Jackman and More Bring ‘Logan’ Live Press Conference to Berlinale

The latest film in the ever-spinning X-Men franchise is debuting out of competition at the festival. It will hit theaters on March 2.

Starting today at 11:30AM ET/8:30AM PT, you can watch a live stream of the Berlinale press conference featuring the cast and crew of “Logan.” Filmmaker James Mangold is expected to attend the conference, as well as various cast members, including Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart.

READ MORE: Paul Verhoeven to Serve as Berlin Film Festival Jury President

Per the film’s official synopsis, “In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.”

You can find the full list of live stream options for the run of the festival right here, and check out the live stream for today’s press conference below.

The Berlin International Film Festival runs from January 9 – 19, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

