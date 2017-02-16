Jared Leto Will Direct Patty Hearst-Themed Crime Thriller ’77’ For Paramount

The script is based on a novel by "L.A. Confidential" writer James Ellroy.

Jared Leto will make his feature-length scripted directorial debut with the crime thriller “77” for Paramount Pictures. Dick Wolf and Tony Ganz of Wolf Films will produce, along with Leto. Emma Ludbrook will serve as executive producer under Leto and Ludbrook’s company, Paradox.

Leto previously directed the 2012 feature documentary, “Artifact,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2012. The film told the story of Leto’s band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, as they fight a relentless lawsuit with record label Virgin/EMI. He has also directed numerous music videos and commercials (under the pseudonym Bartholomew Cubbins), as well as the docu short “Great Wide Open,” and the docu series “Into The Wild” and “Beyond the Horizon.”

David Mathews (“Narcos,” “Boardwalk Empire”) writes from an original screenplay by crime writer James Ellroy (“L.A. Confidential”). Set in politically charged 1974 Los Angeles, the film revolves around two police officers who team up to recover kidnapped heiress Patty Hearst while simultaneously investigating the brutal murder of a fellow officer. They uncover not only relentless corruption and crime, but a dark and violent conspiracy as well.

Leto won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for 2013’s “Dallas Buyers Club,” and most recently played the Joker in last year’s “Suicide Squad.” He will next appear in Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner 2049.”

