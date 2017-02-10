‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’: Kevin Smith Announces He’s Working on Sequel Project

The filmmaker hopes to start shooting the project this summer.

Jay and Silent Bob are coming back to the big screen! In a very lengthy Instagram post, creator and filmmaker Kevin Smith announced on Thursday that this past January he penned a script for a project he’s deemed the “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.”

“And so all last month, I had the time of my life laughing while writing ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ — a fun flick in which the Jersey boys have to go back to Hollywood to stop a brand new reboot of the old ‘Bluntman & Chronic Movie’ they hated so much,” Smith explained in the post. “It’s a tongue-in-cheek, silly-ass satire that pokes fun at the movie business’s recent re-do obsession, featuring an all-star cast of cameos and familiar faces!”

Since the early ’90s, Smith’s ever-enduring characters have been played by Jason Mewes and Smith himself, as the pair first appeared in the filmmaker’s 1994 indie breakout “Clerks.” The beloved stoner duo soon became regular fixtures in Smith’s fictional universe, aka the View Askewniverse.

The writer/director said he has met with people at Miramax and the film is a go and he hopes to start shooting in the summer.

As for why he decided to revisit the property, Smith kept it simple: he just can’t revisit the rest of his work right now. Plans for his third “Clerks” movie were derailed because one of his leads opted out of the movie. As for a new take on his “Mallrats,” which Smith said he was turning into a television series, the filmmaker shared that no network showed any interest in it. On top of that, he no longer owns the rights to “Chasing Amy” or “Dogma.”

That leaves him with Jay and Silent Bob.

“While I love playing with someone else’s new toys on ‘The Flash’ and ‘Supergirl’ I’m getting eager to play with my old toys again in the inter-connected View Askewniverse I spent the first half of my career creating,” Smith explained in his post. Check it out below.

