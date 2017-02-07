John Boyega Teases Dark New Image From ‘Pacific Rim’ Sequel

Boyega plays Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba's character from the first film.

Actor John Boyega broke through to the mainstream with his starring role as the stormtrooper-turned-resistance-fighter in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and now he’s got a whole host of films lined up, including “Pacific Rim: Uprising, a sequel to Guillermo del Toro’s 2013 film. The film has finally begun principal photography this past November and now Boyega has teased a new image from the film on his Twitter page. Check it out below.

The original “Pacific Rim” follows the last days of a war between Earth and the Kaiju, colossal monsters from an interdimensional portal. The film was a critical and commercial success upon release, eventually becoming del Toro’s most successful film to date. In the sequel, Boyega will star as Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba’s character from the first film. del Toro will produce the sequel while Stephen S. DeKnight will take over as director.

Boyega rose to prominence with the lead role in Joe Cornish’s sci-fi film “Attack the Block,” about a teen gang in South London who defends their block from an alien invasion. Besides “Pacific Rim: Uprising” and the new “Star Wars” sequel “The Last Jedi,” Boyega is also set to appear in Kathryn Bigelow’s untitled film about the 1967 Detroit riots and James Ponsoldt’s “The Circle,” both of which will be released in 2017.

“Pacific Rim: Uprising” is set to be released on February 23, 2018.

