John Carpenter Producing New ‘Halloween’ With ‘Eastbound & Down’ Team

John Carpenter’s 1978 “Halloween” stands as one of the best horror films ever made. Now after decades of not being involved in the franchise, the filmmaker, who will executive produce a new installment, has announced that David Gordon Green and Danny McBride have joined the new production.

Carpenter shared the news on his Facebook page, adding that Green and McBride, part of the “Eastbound & Down” team, shared their vision for the movie and blew him away.

“David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are joining the project to complete the creative team,” Carpenter announced. “David and Danny will write the script together and David will direct. I will continue in my executive producer role to consult and offer my advice and feedback as needed. David and Danny both came to my office recently with Jason Blum and shared their vision for the new movie and…WOW. They get it. I think you’re gonna dig it. They blew me away.”

The filmmaker also added that he “might even do the music” and shared the release date: October 19, 2018.

Mike Flanagan, known for his horror films “Hush,” “Oculus” and “Ouija 2,” had previously been in talks to direct the “Halloween” sequel. Now Green, whose previous credits include “Pineapple Express,” “Our Brand Is Crisis” and “Joe,” will take the reins as director.

“John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’ was a monumental horror film experience for me and millions of film fans. It’s an honor to be working with this creative team to carve a new path in the tale of Michael Myers,” Green said in a statement.

McBride added, “David and I are thrilled to step outside of our comedic collaborations and dive into a dark and vicious horror. Nobody will be laughing.”

