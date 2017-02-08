John Oliver Tells Stephen Colbert He’s ‘Slightly Concerned’ About His Immigration Status After Trump’s Travel Ban — Watch

"Who knows what's enough?" asks the "Last Week Tonight" host.

Last night on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” John Oliver dropped by to discuss the state of the country ahead of the return of his HBO late night show “Last Week Tonight.” Oliver and Colbert talked about a host of topics, including Steve Bannon (“He’s a terrifying individual”), Betsy DeVos’ confirmation as Secretary of Education (“[Schoolchildren] are about as well qualified now as she is, and they’ve arguably spent longer in a public school”) and the decline of the American empire (“Enjoy the descent”). Watch the full interview below.

The two eventually landed on President Trump’s travel ban and the fear it has instilled in immigrants nationwide, legal or otherwise. When asked if he’s worried about his immigration status as a green card holder, Oliver says he’s “slightly concerned.”

“I have an American wife and an American son now, but who knows what’s enough?” says Oliver. “Having a green card used to be enough, and yet what we saw with that executive order on immigration, that debacle, things are not what they’re supposed to be. We held up translators — Afghan and Iraqi translators — at the border, who have bled for a country they have never visited, have sacrificed family members for this country. This president has done neither of those things, so it’s a little hard to swallow him telling people whether they should be a benefit to America or not.”

The new season of “Last Week Tonight” returns on Sunday, February 12 at 11 p.m. ET on HBO. Meanwhile, “The Late Shows” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.

