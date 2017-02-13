John Oliver Will Air Educational Ads During Morning News Shows Aimed At Donald Trump

"Last Week Tonight" returned just in time last night, with a plan to reach the president where it might actually count.

John Oliver’s politically savvy satirical news show, “Last Week Tonight,” returned to HBO last night for the first time this year, and it could not have come soon enough. Getting straight to business, the comedian lacerated President Trump and his “alternative facts” in a 25-minute takedown of Trump and his administration’s dangerous false rhetoric and intentional erosion of trust in the media.

In a segment titled “Trump vs. Truth,” Oliver first takes himself to task for pointing out the obvious: “Donald Trump lies is clearly not a fresh observation. Liberals are probably thinking, ‘Wow, hot take there Johnny. Next you’re gonna tell me that Obama is aloof, Dick Cheney is evil, and Paul Ryan doesn’t climax until he checks his FitBit to see how many calories he’s burned from f*cking.'”

Oliver then plays a clip of a CNN correspondent asking: “This is what makes covering Donald Trump so very difficult. What does he mean when he says words?” Oliver’s response: “We are talking about the president like a Tinder match we’ve been on four dates with.”

It’s one thing to lie about the weather, but what happens when the president lies about nuclear weapons? Especially, Oliver points out, since he doesn’t understand the nuclear triad. “Faith and facts aren’t like Bill Pullman and Bill Paxton,” he says. “When you confuse them, shit actually happens.”

Noting the president’s widely known obsession with morning news shows, Oliver finished the segment by playing a fake commercial featuring a cowboy explaining the nuclear triad, which will actually run during all the morning news shows in the Washington, D.C. area.

For a much needed laugh, check out the whole segment below:

