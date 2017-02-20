John Oliver Explains Trump-Russia Insanity with the Help of ‘La La Land’ and ‘The Human Centipede’ — Watch

A new look at the special relationship.

In the latest “Last Week Tonight” segment, John Oliver goes long on the special relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. One moment feels especially apt. While discussing the false equivalencies made between Russia and the United States — a favorite tactic of Putin, who’s known for deflecting criticisms of his government by pointing out that things aren’t perfect in America either — the host uses an unexpected analogy: “La La Land” and “The Human Centipede.”

“Not all problems are the same,” Oliver explains. “It’s like comparing ‘La La Land,’ an Academy Award–nominated movie with glaring flaws, to ‘The Human Centipede,’ a thing that barely counts as a film. Yes, one movie is people sewn mouth-to-anus, but, you know, Ryan Gosling looks at his feet when he dances, so it all evens out in the end.”

The entire 20-minute video is worth watching, not least for the song-and-dance number inspired by a Russian pop song dedicated to Putin. Watch below.

