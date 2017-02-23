John Waters Wants You to Wreck Things From the Inside in ‘Make Trouble’ Book Trailer — Watch

The book comes out in April.

John Waters, the director of “Hairspray” and “Pink Flamingos,” gave an invigorating commencement speech to the graduates at the Rhode Island School of Design two years ago. The essence of the speech was to “make trouble.” He goes on to define what type of people you have to make trouble for: the spiritually poor. Encouraging then and encouraging now, Waters’ speech, which has been transcribed into a book titled “Make Trouble,” will find its way into bookstores on April 11.

In the initial speech, Waters was addressing graduates; however, with his new book he’s speaking to the masses. It is now more important than ever to “make trouble.” This country currently finds itself in a state that needs to be upset. We can no longer condone the crimes and injustices waged against the people of this country by the oppressor. We need to stop treating humans as commodities. The spiritually poor need to cease exploiting people as profitable. That furthering a personal agenda destroys the prosperity of hundreds of people.

Waters points out that “we must wreck things from the inside.” I myself am about to graduate from college, and I find that Waters isn’t so much making a statement, but calling us to action. See his trailer for “Make Trouble” below:

