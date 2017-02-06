‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ Teaser: Go More Than ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ With Keanu Reeves

Mr. Reeves will see you now.

Moviegoers have two very different sequels to choose from this Valentine’s Day weekend: “Fifty Shades Darker,” and “John Wick: Chapter 2,” a fact that the marketing team behind the Keanu Reeves action franchise know all too well. A new teaser trailer urges viewers to “slip into something a shade darker” this Valentine’s Day.

Co-directed by Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, “John Wick” was a neo-noir action thriller starring Keanu Reeves as a retired hit man. The 2014 film was a critical and commercial success, grossing $78 million at the worldwide box office. The co-directors return with a forthcoming sequel, along with several of the actors from the first film, including Laurence Fishburne (“The Matrix”), John Leguizamo (“Carlito’s Way”) and Lance Reddick (“The Wire”). Some exciting additions to the cast include Ruby Rose (“xXx: The Return of Xander Cage”) and the rapper Common.

READ MORE: ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ Clip: Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne Descend Into Hell

A new teaser pits “John Wick: Chapter 2” up against S&M-lite melodrama “Fifty Shades Darker,” the second installment of the popular “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise. The spot opens with a conventional skyline shot of New York City, and Reeves buttoning his suit, but quickly escalates into something more dangerous — and not in the pretend way.

Key art for the movie also borrows from the “Fifty Shades” lexicon: One poster proclaims, “Mr. Wick will see you now,” and another says, “I want to show you my weapons room.” Watch the teaser below:

Get #JohnWick2 tickets now on @AtomTickets and receive a bonus rental of John Wick on @AmazonVideo to catch up on: https://t.co/F8gwaAsvZX pic.twitter.com/2JXKpNC9X5 — John Wick: Chapter 2 (@JohnWickMovie) February 5, 2017

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.