‘John Wick’ Director Chad Stahelski Planning a Prequel TV Series

Stahelski says that Lionsgate is "very interested" in doing a "John Wick" TV show.

Upon its release, “John Wick” became a critical and commercial success, earning $78 million worldwide. Its sequel, “John Wick: Chapter 2,” to be released in theaters this February, sees the return of Keanu Reeves as the legendary hitman and promises to be an even bigger adventure.

As Mr. Wick’s story continues forward, director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad have already explored the character’s backstory and life before the first film. The duo have even written bits of a prequel to possibly make it into a TV series.

Speaking with Stahelski, the director told SlashFilm that they’ve wanted to make a prequel but “it just didn’t fit quite” where they’re at. “We basically almost have a prequel written, but we’d save that for other aspects of the property,” he explained, adding that “Lionsgate is very interested in doing a ‘John Wick’ TV show.”

“That seems very appealing to us,” he added. “To give those creative ideas to that entity, because I think in TV you could really expand on what that is, greater than we could in just a two-hour film.”

For now, Stahelski and Kolstad are focused on finishing the three-part franchise (a third film is already in the works), and then seeing what other opportunities come up.

“We’d like to wrap up the story we’re telling now and maybe save all our prequel ideas and impossible task ideas for that medium,” Stahelski noted.

“John Wick: Chapter Two” opens in theaters February 10.

