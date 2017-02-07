‘John Wick’ Honest Trailer Praises the Immortal Keanu Reeves in the ‘No-Nonsense Revenge-Action Flick’

The hitman turns the entire world into a game of "Call of Duty" on the easiest difficulty.

“They stole his car, they killed his dog. Now, he’s going to kill 76 people who worked for the dad of the kid who did it,” begins the Honest Trailer for Keanu Reeves’ “John Wick.” Ahead of the sequel’s release this weekend, Screen Junkies has put together a video to “celebrate the no-nonsense revenge action flick.”

The 2014 film, directed by Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, became an unexpected box office sensation. Starring Reeves as an ex-hit man, the story follows Wick as he seeks revenge after a group of mobsters kill his dog.

“Witness Keanu’s eighth,and arguably best character named John,” says the voiceover. “He’s a retired hitman, tragically in love with a video clip. But after the world’s most depressing crime, he’ll turn the entire world into a game of ‘Call of Duty’ on the easiest difficulty.”

The Honest Trailer applauds the film’s “slick production techniques” and how it doesn’t rely on “quick cuts or a shaky cam.” It also praises Reeves as being an “immortal 50-year-old [who] still kicks as much ass as he did in his 20s.”

Starring “I Know Gun-Fu,” Da Friend of Da Foe, head shots, Friday Night Lights Out and more, check out the “John Wick” Honest Trailer below.

