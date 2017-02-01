Jon Stewart Reads Trump’s New Batch of Executive Orders on ‘The Late Show’

The executive orders include forcing China to send us their wall and for America's official language to be "bullshit."

In the months leading up to the 2016 presidential election, former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart made several appearances on “The Late Show” to discuss current events with host Stephen Colbert. Last night, Stewart returned to the show, complete with long tie and askew hairy toupee, to mock President Donald Trump’s first week-and-a-half in office, specifically the numerous executive orders that he has signed. Watch the segment below.

In the segment, Stewart tells Colbert that he has the next batch of Trump’s executive orders, which includes an order for China to send their wall to us in lieu of building one and for the official language of America to be “bullshit.” But the last order he reads is that “Donald J. Trump is exhausting,” which leads him into a brief monologue about how Trump’s actions in the past 11 days have demanded all of America’s attention.

“I, Donald J. Trump, am exhausting because it is going to take relentless stamina, vigilance and every institutional check and balance this country can muster to keep me, Donald J. Trump, from going Palpatine,” says Stewart. “We have never faced this before, purposeful vindictive chaos, but perhaps therein lies the saving grace of my, Donald J. Trump’s, presidency. No one action will be adequate, all actions will be necessary, and if we do not allow Donald Trump to exhaust our fight, somehow come through to this presidency calamity-less and constitutionally partially intact, then I, Donald J. Trump, will have demonstrated the greatness of America, just not the way I thought I was going to.”

