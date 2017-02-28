Jon Stewart Gives Media Some Donald Trump Advice: ’Kick Him to the Curb’ — Watch

The former “Daily Show” host hijacked “The Late Show” desk for some tough love.

Jon Stewart just couldn’t stay away.

Although it’s been two years since Jon Stewart presided over “The Daily Show,” he joined his former Comedy Central host on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to send an important message. In the wake of the President’s press secretary Sean Spicer banning specific news outlets from the informal press briefing last week, Stewart decided to address the media directly.

READ MORE: ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Begs America to ‘Never Fjorget’ Fake Swedish Attack — Watch

Framed as a friend giving advice to someone who’s just been dumped, Stewart first pointed out that anyone who says “Believe me” repeatedly is lying. Who wants to date a liar?

Then Stewart launched into the tough love: “Hey guys, hey media. So I heard Donald Trump broke up with you. Stings a little, doesn’t it? Finally thought you’d met your match: a blabbermouth who’s as thin-skinned and narcissistic as you are. Well now it’s over. Well good riddance, I say! Kick him to the curb. Media, it is time to get your groove back, media. ‘Cause let’s face facts, you’ve kind of let yourself go a little bit these past few years: put on a few pundits, obsessing 24 hours a day, seven days a week about this one guy.”

As with any breakup, Stewart advised the media not to hope for the other party to change but instead focus on itself. “I think this breakup is going to be the best thing that ever happened to you.” Watch the segment below:

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.