‘Jonathan’ Exclusive Clip: A Young Man Grapples with His Dying Father’s Sexuality

The film first premiered at the 2016 Berlin Film Festival.

The 2017 Berlin Film Festival begins this week and will feature a host of world premieres, but there are still films from last year’s festival that have yet to be distributed or released in the United States. One of them is Piotr J. Lewandowski’s film “Jonathan,” about a young man who discovers his father’s long-repressed secret.

The film follows farmhand Jonathan (Jannis Niewöhner) who devotes himself to looking after his terminally ill father Burghardt (André Hennicke), but when Burghardt’s long-lost friend Ron (Thomas Sarbacher) comes to town, Jonathan discovers the two were once deeply in love. Jonathan grapples with his father’s sexuality, along with his new relationship with young caretaker Anka (Julia Koschitz), and struggles to accept him before his death. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

This is Lewandowski’s debut feature film. Before this, he co-created and co-directed the TV-series “Gods R Us,” which received the German Television Award for Best Comedy. He also directed the short films “Janek,” “Fly” and Heavy Pregnant.”

“Jonathan” is available today in the United States and Canada via Wolfe Video on DVD & VOD and across all digital platforms including iTunes, Vimeo On Demand, and WolfeOnDemand. For more information, visit the official Wolfe Video website.

