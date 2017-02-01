Jonny Greenwood to Compose the Score for Paul Thomas Anderson’s London Fashion Drama

The currently untitled film adds Lesley Manville and Vicky Krieps to the cast and releases official logline.

Production for Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming fashion drama has officially begun, with frequent collaborator Jonny Greenwood on board to compose the score.

The Radiohead guitarist and composer has previously worked with Anderson on three films: “There Will Be Blood,” “The Master” and most recently “Inherent Vice.” Anderson has also directed several Radiohead music videos, including “The Numbers,” “Present” and “Daydreaming.”

Greenwood will be in charge of the music for the filmmaker’s currently-untitled drama starring Daniel Day-Lewis. Set in the couture world of 1950s London, the movie will explore a distinctive milieu of the 20th century, illuminating the life behind the curtain of an uncompromising dressmaker commissioned by royalty and high society. The Oscar winner will also be joined by actresses Lesley Manville and Vicky Krieps.

Focus Features will distribute the film in the US later this year with Universal Pictures handling international distribution. Producers on the film are Thomas, as well as JoAnne Sellar and Megan Ellison, through her Annapurna Pictures. The executive producers are Peter Heslop, Adam Somner and Daniel Lupi. Chelsea Barnard and Jillian Longnecker are overseeing production for Annapurna.

Greenwood was recently seen rehearsing with the London Contemporary Orchestra and playing his “There Will Be Blood” score. The orchestra is embarking on a tour performing the 2007 drama’s music over the next weeks.

