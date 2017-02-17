Josh Hutcherson’s Directorial Debut ‘Ape’ Premieres From New Millennial Filmmaking Initiative The Big Script

"Ape" debuts along with four other films from the new incubator.

“Ape,” a psychological thriller directed by Josh Hutcherson (“The Hunger Games,” “The Kids Are Alright”), debuted today on the Conde Nast-owned digital platform The Scene. The fifteen-minute film stars Hutcherson as a schizophrenic teen battling hallucinations, with a script by Jon Johnstone.

The film is part of a new emerging filmmakers initiative from Conde Nast Entertainment, Indigenous Media, and Josh and Michelle Hutcherson’s Turkeyfoot Productions, called The Big Script. Citing an increase in major studio tent pole films, The Big Script aims to find and produce “independently created content that can thrive on digital/emerging platforms” and is “driven by unique voices.”

Partnering with The Black List script database, the five films were chosen from over 2,000 submissions, with the only requirement being that the film feature characters in their late teens to late twenties. In addition to “Ape,” the other four films are: “Boy in a Backpack,” written and directed by Brad Martocello, “Crowbar Smile,” written and directed by Jamie Mayer, “Honor Council,” written and directed by Scott Simonsen, and “Lyra,” written and directed by Djochoua Belovarski. Mayer is the only woman, and there are no directors of color.

Indigenous Media’s Rodrigo Garcia, Jon Avnet, and Jake Avnet serve as executive producers on all five films, along with Josh and Michelle Hutcherson.

You can watch all five shorts here.

